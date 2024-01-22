IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹85.79 and closed at ₹85.72. The high for the day was ₹87.9 and the low was ₹85.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,954.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,272,132 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹85.3, while the high price is ₹87.9.

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.67, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹85.72 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹87.67. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.27, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.35 (+42.11%) & ₹0.45 (+28.57%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹80.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-62.16%) & ₹0.15 (-70.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Yes Bank 25.24 0.07 0.28 26.25 14.1 72577.05 Bank Of India 137.5 2.4 1.78 137.2 66.05 56440.22 IDFC First Bank 87.67 1.95 2.27 100.74 52.11 58021.07 Indian Bank 459.2 16.05 3.62 462.75 253.35 57190.66 UCO Bank 42.76 1.26 3.04 48.5 22.26 51123.68

IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 85.9 as against previous close of 85.7 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 87.7. The bid price is 88.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 88.05, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The bid quantity is 75000, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase, and the offer quantity is 15000, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell. The stock has an open interest of 207157500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.66% 3 Months -12.05% 6 Months 3.44% YTD -3.6% 1 Year 44.28%

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.72 on last trading day On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 4,272,132 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹85.72.