 IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 85.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.67 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 85.79 and closed at 85.72. The high for the day was 87.9 and the low was 85.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,954.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,272,132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:19:25 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is 85.3, while the high price is 87.9.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15:57 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.67, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹85.72

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 87.67. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.27, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:38 AM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 95.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.35 (+42.11%) & 0.45 (+28.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 22 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 80.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.7 (-62.16%) & 0.15 (-70.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:05 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.67, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹85.72

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 87.67, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.27% from its previous trading session, with a net increase of 1.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35:33 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Yes Bank25.240.070.2826.2514.172577.05
Bank Of India137.52.41.78137.266.0556440.22
IDFC First Bank87.671.952.27100.7452.1158021.07
Indian Bank459.216.053.62462.75253.3557190.66
UCO Bank42.761.263.0448.522.2651123.68
22 Jan 2024, 10:13:12 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of 85.3 and a high price of 87.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10:08 AM IST

IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 85.9 as against previous close of 85.7

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 87.7. The bid price is 88.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 88.05, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The bid quantity is 75000, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase, and the offer quantity is 15000, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell. The stock has an open interest of 207157500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:05 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:20 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.67, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹85.72

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 87.67. The stock has experienced a 2.27% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:04 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months-12.05%
6 Months3.44%
YTD-3.6%
1 Year44.28%
22 Jan 2024, 09:08:41 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.67, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹85.72

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 87.67, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 08:11:31 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.72 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 4,272,132 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 85.72.

