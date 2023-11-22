Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 84.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.56 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had an opening price of 84.68 and a closing price of 84.37. The stock reached a high of 85.10 and a low of 84.42. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,712.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 885,913 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹84.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 885,913. The closing price of the stock was 84.37.

