IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Plummets on the Market Today

IDFC First Bank's open price on the last trading day was ₹93.51, while the close price was ₹93.61. The stock had a high of ₹94.84 and a low of ₹93.10 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62,767.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹46.10. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,685,376 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|14.92%
|6 Months
|69.51%
|YTD
|58.84%
|1 Year
|84.04%
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹93.37, with a percent change of -0.26% and a net change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.26% and the value has decreased by 0.24.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,685,376 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹93.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!