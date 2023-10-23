comScore
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock plummets in trading today

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 88.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First BankPremium
IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 90.51 and closed at 90.8. The stock reached a high of 91.25 and a low of 88.43 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,771.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,209,373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:55 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 88. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.94, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:33:30 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days90.64
10 Days90.60
20 Days92.30
50 Days92.37
100 Days86.23
300 Days72.18
23 Oct 2023, 01:26:52 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 89.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-38.46%) & 0.55 (-45.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 88.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (+8.33%) & 1.95 (+21.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:24:29 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 87.9 and a high of 89.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08:00 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.43, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 88.43. The percent change is -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.51, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.51.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:00 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:54 PM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 88.55 as against previous close of 89.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 88.75. The bid price is 88.9 with a bid quantity of 150000, while the offer price is 89.0 with an offer quantity of 30000. The open interest for the stock is 201570000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:38:44 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank65.1-1.9-2.8474.7536.669998.14
Canara Bank365.3-3.9-1.06386.5223.366270.18
IDFC First Bank88.61-0.33-0.37100.7452.1158643.18
Indian Bank414.8-8.6-2.03446.15191.651660.9
Yes Bank16.77-0.51-2.9524.7514.448221.76
23 Oct 2023, 12:34:56 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.57, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 88.57. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.42, resulting in a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34:18 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4333
Buy4441
Hold2333
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:18:30 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of 88.36 and a high price of 89.85.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:03 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 89.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-23.08%) & 0.8 (-20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 88.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-25.0%) & 1.4 (-12.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:53:44 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.99, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 88.99. There has been a minimal change in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been little movement in the stock price, suggesting stability in the market for IDFC First Bank stock.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38:31 AM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 88.55 as against previous close of 89.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 88.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 89.05, while the offer price is 89.15. The offer quantity stands at 150,000, whereas the bid quantity is 75,000. The open interest for the stock is 206,340,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:32:44 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank65.5-1.5-2.2474.7536.670428.23
Canara Bank366.65-2.55-0.69386.5223.366515.09
IDFC First Bank88.980.040.04100.7452.1158888.05
Indian Bank417.85-5.55-1.31446.15191.652040.76
Yes Bank16.73-0.55-3.1824.7514.448106.74
23 Oct 2023, 11:28:48 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of 88.36 and a high price of 89.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:01:43 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.96, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock's price is 88.96, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.02. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock's price, with a minimal change.

23 Oct 2023, 10:51:59 AM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 92.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (+0.0%) & 0.2 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 88.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-33.33%) & 1.25 (-21.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44:39 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.84, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 88.84. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40:54 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank65.85-1.15-1.7274.7536.670804.57
Canara Bank366.7-2.5-0.68386.5223.366524.16
IDFC First Bank88.77-0.17-0.19100.7452.1158749.07
Indian Bank418.55-4.85-1.15446.15191.652127.94
Yes Bank16.76-0.52-3.0124.7514.448193.0
23 Oct 2023, 10:14:51 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 88.36 and a high of 89.85 today.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:15 AM IST

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 88.55 as against previous close of 89.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 89.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 89.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 89.5. The offer quantity stands at 120,000, while the bid quantity is higher at 165,000. The open interest for the stock is 221,790,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:53:47 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:51:40 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹89.44, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 89.44. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months9.41%
6 Months57.48%
YTD51.19%
1 Year56.51%
23 Oct 2023, 09:23:05 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹88.91, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹88.94

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 88.91. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is also -0.03, further confirming the small decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:23:29 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹90.8 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank witnessed a volume of 2,209,373 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's stock stood at 90.8.

