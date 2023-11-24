Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 83.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.16 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 83.24 and closed at 83.22. The stock had a high of 84.54 and a low of 83.24. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,429.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,321,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.81%
3 Months-9.05%
6 Months23.75%
YTD43.11%
1 Year47.63%
24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.16, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹83.22

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 84.16. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.94, which means the stock has increased by 0.94 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

24 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,321,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 83.22 per share.

