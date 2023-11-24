IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹83.24 and closed at ₹83.22. The stock had a high of ₹84.54 and a low of ₹83.24. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,429.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,321,750 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.81%
|3 Months
|-9.05%
|6 Months
|23.75%
|YTD
|43.11%
|1 Year
|47.63%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹84.16. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.94, which means the stock has increased by 0.94 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 2,321,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹83.22 per share.
