IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Plunges on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 81.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.61 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IDFC First Bank was 82.45, while the close price was 81.85. The stock reached a high of 82.45 and a low of 79.36 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 56,269.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the bank's shares was 8,498,426.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.61, down -2.74% from yesterday's ₹81.85

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 79.61, with a percent change of -2.74 and a net change of -2.24. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this negative trend continues or if there are any factors that could potentially reverse the decline.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.85 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 8,498,426 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 81.85.

