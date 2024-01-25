IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Plunges on the Market

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IDFC First Bank was ₹82.45, while the close price was ₹81.85. The stock reached a high of ₹82.45 and a low of ₹79.36 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹56,269.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the bank's shares was 8,498,426.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹79.61, with a percent change of -2.74 and a net change of -2.24. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this negative trend continues or if there are any factors that could potentially reverse the decline.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 8,498,426 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹81.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!