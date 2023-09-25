Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 93.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.53 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank opened at 93.37 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 94.48, while the low was 93.17. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,875.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 658,744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹93.53, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹93.37

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 93.53 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% or 0.16 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹93.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 658,744 shares. The closing price for the stock was 93.37.

