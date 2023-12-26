IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹88.69 and closed at ₹88.31. The stock reached a high of ₹89.48 and a low of ₹88. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62,498.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,792,013 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-12.28%
|6 Months
|13.76%
|YTD
|50.43%
|1 Year
|55.31%
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 1,792,013 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹88.31.
