IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at a price of ₹80.19 and closed at ₹79.61. The high for the day was ₹80.84, while the low was ₹78.88. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹56,629.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 5,515,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹80.12. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 5,515,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹79.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!