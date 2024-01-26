Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 79.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.12 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at a price of 80.19 and closed at 79.61. The high for the day was 80.84, while the low was 78.88. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 56,629.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 5,515,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹80.12, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹79.61

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 80.12. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹79.61 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 5,515,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 79.61.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.