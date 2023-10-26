comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's 87.16
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹87.16

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 87.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First BankPremium
IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 86.13 and closed at 86.51 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 87.7 and a low of 85.77 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 61,515.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,510,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:42:42 PM IST

Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was 84.95, which represents a decrease of 2.54% from the previous day's closing price of 87.16. The net change in the stock price was -2.21.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16:06 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 05:34:20 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 03:31:09 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is 52.10, while the 52-week high price is 100.70.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23:20 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 03:14:18 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:47:39 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:42:38 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:22:28 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:46 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:04:40 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:01:27 PM IST

Click here for IDFC First Bank Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:31:26 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:31:21 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days89.76
10 Days90.25
20 Days91.95
50 Days92.34
100 Days86.38
300 Days72.50
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:38 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:06:30 PM IST

Click here for IDFC First Bank Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:49 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:43:28 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:33 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:27:53 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:24:45 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4433
Buy4441
Hold2333
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:23:19 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:03:29 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:59:37 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:36:18 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:53 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:20:49 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:09:39 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:51:20 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:34:56 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:32:27 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:12:44 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:08:22 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:01:14 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:59:12 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.86%
3 Months7.23%
6 Months47.96%
YTD48.21%
1 Year54.25%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22:04 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 08:22:01 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,510,678. The closing price for the day was 86.51.

