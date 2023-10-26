IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's 87.16

IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹86.13 and closed at ₹86.51 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹87.7 and a low of ₹85.77 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹61,515.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,510,678 shares.
Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was ₹84.95, which represents a decrease of 2.54% from the previous day's closing price of ₹87.16. The net change in the stock price was -2.21.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|62.73
|-1.25
|-1.95
|74.75
|36.6
|67449.82
|Canara Bank
|359.85
|6.3
|1.78
|386.5
|266.85
|65281.48
|IDFC First Bank
|84.95
|-2.21
|-2.54
|100.74
|52.11
|56220.94
|Indian Bank
|400.45
|-8.45
|-2.07
|446.15
|228.45
|49873.69
|Yes Bank
|15.88
|-0.14
|-0.87
|24.75
|14.1
|45662.58
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹84.5 and a high of ₹87.25 today.
The 52-week low price for IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is 52.10, while the 52-week high price is 100.70.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.05 with a bid price of 84.95 and an offer price of 85.05. The offer quantity stands at 60000, while the bid quantity is 75000. The open interest for the stock is 37275000.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹85.15. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.01, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.01.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (+35.9%) & ₹0.15 (+50.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|62.89
|-1.09
|-1.7
|74.75
|36.6
|67621.86
|Canara Bank
|356.95
|3.4
|0.96
|386.5
|266.85
|64755.38
|IDFC First Bank
|85.35
|-1.81
|-2.08
|100.74
|52.11
|56485.67
|Indian Bank
|400.3
|-8.6
|-2.1
|446.15
|228.45
|49855.01
|Yes Bank
|15.92
|-0.1
|-0.62
|24.75
|14.1
|45777.6
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹85.15, with a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -2.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.31% and the net change is a decrease of 2.01.
IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹84.76, while the high price reached ₹87.25.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹85.25. The bid price is ₹85.2 with a bid quantity of 30,000 shares, while the offer price is ₹85.25 with an offer quantity of 30,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 41,280,000 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹85.15. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.01, indicating a decrease of ₹2.01 in the stock price.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹88.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-83.33%) & ₹0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.4 (-23.08%) & ₹0.1 (-0.0%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|89.76
|10 Days
|90.25
|20 Days
|91.95
|50 Days
|92.34
|100 Days
|86.38
|300 Days
|72.50
The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today was ₹84.76, while the high price reached ₹87.25.
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹85.59. It has seen a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -1.57.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.55. The bid price and offer price are both 85.55 and 85.65 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 75000 each. The open interest for the stock is 45405000.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|62.15
|-1.83
|-2.86
|74.75
|36.6
|66826.18
|Canara Bank
|347.95
|-5.6
|-1.58
|386.5
|266.85
|63122.66
|IDFC First Bank
|85.8
|-1.36
|-1.56
|100.74
|52.11
|56783.49
|Indian Bank
|401.4
|-7.5
|-1.83
|446.15
|228.45
|49992.01
|Yes Bank
|15.89
|-0.13
|-0.81
|24.75
|14.1
|45691.34
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹85.55, with a percent change of -1.85 and a net change of -1.61. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.85% and has dropped by 1.61 rupees. Overall, this indicates a negative trend for the stock.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹84.76, while the high price is ₹87.25.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.3 (-25.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (+38.46%) & ₹0.15 (+50.0%) respectively.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹85.15. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.01, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.01.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.1. The bid price for the stock is 85.15, while the offer price is 85.25. The offer quantity stands at 15,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 90,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 48,930,000 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|61.84
|-2.14
|-3.34
|74.75
|36.6
|66492.86
|Canara Bank
|345.0
|-8.55
|-2.42
|386.5
|266.85
|62587.49
|IDFC First Bank
|85.1
|-2.06
|-2.36
|100.74
|52.11
|56320.22
|Indian Bank
|402.3
|-6.6
|-1.61
|446.15
|228.45
|50104.1
|Yes Bank
|15.82
|-0.2
|-1.25
|24.75
|14.1
|45490.05
IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹85, while its high price reached ₹87.25.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹85.3. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.86, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.86.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.35 (-12.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.45 (+25.64%) & ₹1.25 (+316.67%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|62.06
|-1.92
|-3.0
|74.75
|36.6
|66729.41
|Canara Bank
|345.6
|-7.95
|-2.25
|386.5
|266.85
|62696.34
|IDFC First Bank
|85.89
|-1.27
|-1.46
|100.74
|52.11
|56843.05
|Indian Bank
|402.35
|-6.55
|-1.6
|446.15
|228.45
|50110.32
|Yes Bank
|15.8
|-0.22
|-1.37
|24.75
|14.1
|45432.55
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹85.83, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -1.33. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.53% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1.33.
The IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of ₹87.25 and a low of ₹85.65 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.8. The bid price is 85.9 and the offer price is 85.95. The offer quantity is 15000 and the bid quantity is 30000. The open interest for the stock is 55815000.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹86.06, with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.86%
|3 Months
|7.23%
|6 Months
|47.96%
|YTD
|48.21%
|1 Year
|54.25%
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹86.62. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.54, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.54. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,510,678. The closing price for the day was ₹86.51.
