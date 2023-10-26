IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's 87.16

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹87.16 Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was ₹84.95, which represents a decrease of 2.54% from the previous day's closing price of ₹87.16. The net change in the stock price was -2.21.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 62.73 -1.25 -1.95 74.75 36.6 67449.82 Canara Bank 359.85 6.3 1.78 386.5 266.85 65281.48 IDFC First Bank 84.95 -2.21 -2.54 100.74 52.11 56220.94 Indian Bank 400.45 -8.45 -2.07 446.15 228.45 49873.69 Yes Bank 15.88 -0.14 -0.87 24.75 14.1 45662.58 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹84.5 and a high of ₹87.25 today.

IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for IDFC First Bank Ltd stock is 52.10, while the 52-week high price is 100.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 86.7 as against previous close of 87.4 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.05 with a bid price of 84.95 and an offer price of 85.05. The offer quantity stands at 60000, while the bid quantity is 75000. The open interest for the stock is 37275000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.15, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹85.15. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.01, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.01. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (+35.9%) & ₹0.15 (+50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 62.89 -1.09 -1.7 74.75 36.6 67621.86 Canara Bank 356.95 3.4 0.96 386.5 266.85 64755.38 IDFC First Bank 85.35 -1.81 -2.08 100.74 52.11 56485.67 Indian Bank 400.3 -8.6 -2.1 446.15 228.45 49855.01 Yes Bank 15.92 -0.1 -0.62 24.75 14.1 45777.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.15, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹85.15, with a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -2.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.31% and the net change is a decrease of 2.01.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹84.76, while the high price reached ₹87.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 86.7 as against previous close of 87.4 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹85.25. The bid price is ₹85.2 with a bid quantity of 30,000 shares, while the offer price is ₹85.25 with an offer quantity of 30,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 41,280,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.15, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹85.15. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.01, indicating a decrease of ₹2.01 in the stock price. Click here for IDFC First Bank Key Metrics

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹88.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-83.33%) & ₹0.05 (-83.33%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.4 (-23.08%) & ₹0.1 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 89.76 10 Days 90.25 20 Days 91.95 50 Days 92.34 100 Days 86.38 300 Days 72.50

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today was ₹84.76, while the high price reached ₹87.25.

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.59, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹85.59. It has seen a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -1.57. Click here for IDFC First Bank Board Meetings

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 86.7 as against previous close of 87.4 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.55. The bid price and offer price are both 85.55 and 85.65 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 75000 each. The open interest for the stock is 45405000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 62.15 -1.83 -2.86 74.75 36.6 66826.18 Canara Bank 347.95 -5.6 -1.58 386.5 266.85 63122.66 IDFC First Bank 85.8 -1.36 -1.56 100.74 52.11 56783.49 Indian Bank 401.4 -7.5 -1.83 446.15 228.45 49992.01 Yes Bank 15.89 -0.13 -0.81 24.75 14.1 45691.34

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.55, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹85.55, with a percent change of -1.85 and a net change of -1.61. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.85% and has dropped by 1.61 rupees. Overall, this indicates a negative trend for the stock.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 3 3 Buy 4 4 4 1 Hold 2 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹84.76, while the high price is ₹87.25.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.3 (-25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (+38.46%) & ₹0.15 (+50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.15, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹85.15. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.01, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.01.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 86.7 as against previous close of 87.4 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.1. The bid price for the stock is 85.15, while the offer price is 85.25. The offer quantity stands at 15,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 90,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 48,930,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 61.84 -2.14 -3.34 74.75 36.6 66492.86 Canara Bank 345.0 -8.55 -2.42 386.5 266.85 62587.49 IDFC First Bank 85.1 -2.06 -2.36 100.74 52.11 56320.22 Indian Bank 402.3 -6.6 -1.61 446.15 228.45 50104.1 Yes Bank 15.82 -0.2 -1.25 24.75 14.1 45490.05

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹85, while its high price reached ₹87.25.

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.3, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹85.3. There has been a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.86, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.86.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-91.67%) & ₹0.35 (-12.5%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹87.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.45 (+25.64%) & ₹1.25 (+316.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 62.06 -1.92 -3.0 74.75 36.6 66729.41 Canara Bank 345.6 -7.95 -2.25 386.5 266.85 62696.34 IDFC First Bank 85.89 -1.27 -1.46 100.74 52.11 56843.05 Indian Bank 402.35 -6.55 -1.6 446.15 228.45 50110.32 Yes Bank 15.8 -0.22 -1.37 24.75 14.1 45432.55

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.83, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹85.83, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -1.33. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.53% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1.33.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of ₹87.25 and a low of ₹85.65 on the current day.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 86.7 as against previous close of 87.4 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.8. The bid price is 85.9 and the offer price is 85.95. The offer quantity is 15000 and the bid quantity is 30000. The open interest for the stock is 55815000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.06, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹86.06, with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.1.

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.86% 3 Months 7.23% 6 Months 47.96% YTD 48.21% 1 Year 54.25%

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.62, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹87.16 The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹86.62. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.54, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.54. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.