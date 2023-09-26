Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 94.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank opened at 93.66 and closed at 93.53 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 94.49 and a low of 92.41. The market capitalization of the bank is 63,392.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 952,445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹94.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹94.3

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 94.25 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in price is also -0.05.

26 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months15.68%
6 Months77.76%
YTD60.37%
1 Year93.63%
26 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹94.3, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹93.53

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at 94.3. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.77, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹93.53 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank recorded a trading volume of 952,445 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 93.53.

