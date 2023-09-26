IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

IDFC First Bank opened at ₹93.66 and closed at ₹93.53 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹94.49 and a low of ₹92.41. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,392.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 952,445 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹94.25 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in price is also -0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|15.68%
|6 Months
|77.76%
|YTD
|60.37%
|1 Year
|93.63%
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹94.3. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.77, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank recorded a trading volume of 952,445 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹93.53.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!