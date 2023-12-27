IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹88.99 and closed at ₹88.44. The stock had a high of ₹88.99 and a low of ₹88.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62,562.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, while the 52-week low is ₹52.11. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 956,415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.