IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹82.95 and closed at ₹82.83. The stock's high was ₹84.6 and the low was ₹82.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹59,329.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,179,216 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹83.94, with a percent change of 1.34% and a net change of 1.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,179,216 shares with a closing price of ₹82.83.
