IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 86.09, up 1.34% from yesterday's 84.95

25 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 84.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.09 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 86.78 and closed at 87.16. The stock reached a high of 87.25 and a low of 84.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,955.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, while the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,756,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹86.09, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The closing price of IDFC First Bank stock today was 86.09, representing a 1.34% increase from yesterday's closing price of 84.95. The net change in price was 1.14.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank62.880.150.2474.7536.667611.1
Canara Bank380.720.855.79386.5266.8569063.94
IDFC First Bank86.091.141.34100.7452.1156975.41
Indian Bank416.215.753.93446.15228.4551835.26
Au Small Finance Bank692.45.80.84794.95548.1546165.43
27 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today is 85.2, while the high price is 86.85.

27 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 85.95 as against previous close of 85.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86.15. The bid price is 86.65 with a bid quantity of 30,000 shares, while the offer price is 86.7 with an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest stands at 230,805,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.04, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 86.04. There has been a 1.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.09.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.35 (-22.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.3 (-16.36%) & 5.25 (-9.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.82, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 85.82. It has experienced a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.87, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Shareholdings

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank63.00.270.4374.7536.667740.13
Canara Bank384.024.156.71386.5266.8569662.6
IDFC First Bank85.850.91.06100.7452.1156816.58
Indian Bank414.4514.03.5446.15228.4551617.31
Au Small Finance Bank686.15-0.45-0.07794.95548.1545748.71
27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 85.95 as against previous close of 85.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.65. The bid price is 86.05 with a bid quantity of 22,500, while the offer price is 86.10 with an offer quantity of 60,000. The open interest is recorded at 230,467,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of IDFC First Bank reached a low of 85.2 and a high of 86.85 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.85, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 85.85. It has experienced a 1.06% increase, with a net change of 0.9.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days88.87
10 Days89.94
20 Days91.60
50 Days92.33
100 Days86.54
300 Days72.65
27 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.4 (-11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.35 (-14.55%) & 5.3 (-8.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.8, up 1% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current data shows that IDFC First Bank stock has a price of 85.8. There has been a 1% percent change in the stock price, which represents a net change of 0.85.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 85.2 and a high of 86.85 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 85.95 as against previous close of 85.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.8. The bid price is 86.15 with a bid quantity of 22,500 shares, while the offer price is 86.2 with an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 229,822,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.81, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is 85.81. It has experienced a 1.01% increase in its price, with a net change of 0.86.

27 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank63.190.460.7374.7536.667944.43
Canara Bank381.6521.86.06386.5266.8569236.28
IDFC First Bank85.830.881.04100.7452.1156803.34
Indian Bank410.6510.22.55446.15228.4551144.04
Au Small Finance Bank689.42.80.41794.95548.1545965.4
27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's current day's low price is 85.2 and the high price is 86.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.4 (-11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.0 (-27.27%) & 4.75 (-18.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4433
Buy4441
Hold2333
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.55, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 86.55. There has been a 1.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank63.660.931.4874.7536.668449.79
Canara Bank386.026.157.27386.5266.8570025.43
IDFC First Bank86.71.752.06100.7452.1157379.12
Indian Bank417.2516.84.2446.15228.4551966.03
Au Small Finance Bank694.858.251.2794.95548.1546328.78
27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 85.95 as against previous close of 85.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 86.35. The bid price stands at 86.75 with a bid quantity of 45,000 shares, while the offer price is 86.85 with an offer quantity of 165,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 230,490,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 85.2 and a high of 86.45 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹86.37, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 86.37, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 1.42. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% and has gained 1.42 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.35 (+0.0%) & 0.4 (-11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.15 (-21.82%) & 5.0 (-13.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank63.590.861.3774.7536.668374.53
Canara Bank386.026.157.27386.5266.8570025.43
IDFC First Bank86.01.051.24100.7452.1156915.85
Indian Bank414.013.553.38446.15228.4551561.26
Au Small Finance Bank696.359.751.42794.95548.1546428.79
27 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.88, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹84.95

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 85.88, showing a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 0.93.

27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 85.95 as against previous close of 85.5

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 85.9. The bid price stands at 86.25, with a bid quantity of 172,500 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 86.35, with an offer quantity of 75,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 230,340,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was 85.2, while the high price reached was 86.28.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹87.16

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 84.95. There has been a percent change of -2.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.21, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.6%
3 Months7.99%
6 Months42.89%
YTD44.47%
1 Year50.35%
27 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.95, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹87.16

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 84.95, and there has been a percent change of -2.54. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.54% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.21, indicating a decrease of 2.21 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹87.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,756,978 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 87.16.

