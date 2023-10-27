IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 86.09, up 1.34% from yesterday's 84.95

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹86.09, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹84.95 The closing price of IDFC First Bank stock today was ₹86.09, representing a 1.34% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹84.95. The net change in price was ₹1.14.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 62.88 0.15 0.24 74.75 36.6 67611.1 Canara Bank 380.7 20.85 5.79 386.5 266.85 69063.94 IDFC First Bank 86.09 1.14 1.34 100.74 52.11 56975.41 Indian Bank 416.2 15.75 3.93 446.15 228.45 51835.26 Au Small Finance Bank 692.4 5.8 0.84 794.95 548.15 46165.43

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today is ₹85.2, while the high price is ₹86.85.

IDFC First Bank October futures opened at 85.95 as against previous close of 85.5 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹86.15. The bid price is ₹86.65 with a bid quantity of 30,000 shares, while the offer price is ₹86.7 with an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest stands at 230,805,000 shares.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-14.29%) & ₹0.35 (-22.22%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (-16.36%) & ₹5.25 (-9.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 63.0 0.27 0.43 74.75 36.6 67740.13 Canara Bank 384.0 24.15 6.71 386.5 266.85 69662.6 IDFC First Bank 85.85 0.9 1.06 100.74 52.11 56816.58 Indian Bank 414.45 14.0 3.5 446.15 228.45 51617.31 Au Small Finance Bank 686.15 -0.45 -0.07 794.95 548.15 45748.71 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 88.87 10 Days 89.94 20 Days 91.60 50 Days 92.33 100 Days 86.54 300 Days 72.65

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-14.29%) & ₹0.4 (-11.11%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-14.55%) & ₹5.3 (-8.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 63.19 0.46 0.73 74.75 36.6 67944.43 Canara Bank 381.65 21.8 6.06 386.5 266.85 69236.28 IDFC First Bank 85.83 0.88 1.04 100.74 52.11 56803.34 Indian Bank 410.65 10.2 2.55 446.15 228.45 51144.04 Au Small Finance Bank 689.4 2.8 0.41 794.95 548.15 45965.4

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-14.29%) & ₹0.4 (-11.11%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-27.27%) & ₹4.75 (-18.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 3 3 Buy 4 4 4 1 Hold 2 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 63.66 0.93 1.48 74.75 36.6 68449.79 Canara Bank 386.0 26.15 7.27 386.5 266.85 70025.43 IDFC First Bank 86.7 1.75 2.06 100.74 52.11 57379.12 Indian Bank 417.25 16.8 4.2 446.15 228.45 51966.03 Au Small Finance Bank 694.85 8.25 1.2 794.95 548.15 46328.78

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹98.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (+0.0%) & ₹0.4 (-11.11%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.15 (-21.82%) & ₹5.0 (-13.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 63.59 0.86 1.37 74.75 36.6 68374.53 Canara Bank 386.0 26.15 7.27 386.5 266.85 70025.43 IDFC First Bank 86.0 1.05 1.24 100.74 52.11 56915.85 Indian Bank 414.0 13.55 3.38 446.15 228.45 51561.26 Au Small Finance Bank 696.35 9.75 1.42 794.95 548.15 46428.79

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.6% 3 Months 7.99% 6 Months 42.89% YTD 44.47% 1 Year 50.35%

