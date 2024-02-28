IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹84.09 and closed at ₹83.94 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹84.5, while the low was ₹83.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹58,891.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,146,940 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.