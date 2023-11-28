Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 84.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.28 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 84.39 and closed at 84.16. The stock reached a high of 85.35 and a low of 84.01 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,535.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.74 and the low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,784,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of 84.15 and a high price of 84.67 for the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank November futures opened at 84.65 as against previous close of 84.55

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 84.4 with a bid price of 84.6 and an offer price of 84.65. The offer quantity is 52,500 shares and the bid quantity is 7,500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 170,857,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.28, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹84.31

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 84.28. It has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.03.

28 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.94%
3 Months-8.98%
6 Months20.69%
YTD43.37%
1 Year48.42%
28 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.31, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹84.16

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 84.31. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.15.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹84.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 2,784,567 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 84.16.

