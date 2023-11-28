IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹84.39 and closed at ₹84.16. The stock reached a high of ₹85.35 and a low of ₹84.01 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,535.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.74 and the low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,784,567 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|-8.98%
|6 Months
|20.69%
|YTD
|43.37%
|1 Year
|48.42%
