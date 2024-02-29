IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank opened at ₹83.46 and closed at ₹83.32 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹83.8, while the low was ₹80.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹56,923.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 3,615,899 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.32 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 3,615,899. The closing price of the stock was ₹83.32.