IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹80.19 and closed at ₹79.61. The stock's high for the day was ₹80.84, while the low was ₹78.88. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹56,629.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. On the BSE, the bank's volume was 5,515,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.6, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹80.12
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹82.6 with a percent change of 3.1 and a net change of 2.48. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.1% or 2.48 points.
IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 80.9 as against previous close of 80.6
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 83. The bid price is 82.8 with a bid quantity of 97,500 shares, while the offer price is 82.9 with an offer quantity of 60,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 299,092,500 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.15, while the low is ₹80.65.
Top active options for IDFC First Bank
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 29 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹1.25 (+8.7%) & ₹0.65 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 29 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹2.05 (-33.87%) & ₹0.75 (-40.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Bank
|463.4
|2.6
|0.56
|478.6
|253.35
|57713.74
|Bank Of India
|136.15
|4.65
|3.54
|139.65
|66.05
|55886.08
|IDFC First Bank
|82.72
|2.6
|3.25
|100.74
|52.11
|54745.1
|UCO Bank
|42.27
|1.06
|2.57
|48.5
|22.26
|50537.84
|Au Small Finance Bank
|642.15
|-65.9
|-9.31
|813.0
|548.15
|42815.03
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.64, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹80.12
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹82.64. The stock has seen a percent change of 3.15, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 2.52, suggesting a positive movement.
Click here for IDFC First Bank Dividend
IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 80.9 as against previous close of 80.6
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.2. The bid price is 82.4 with a bid quantity of 45000, while the offer price is 82.45 with an offer quantity of 82500. The open interest for the stock is at 303195000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today was ₹80.65, while the high price reached ₹82.24.
IDFC First Bank Live Updates
IDFC FIRST BANK
IDFC FIRST BANK
IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.76, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹80.12
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹81.76. It has experienced a percent change of 2.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.64, reflecting an increase in value.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.35%
|3 Months
|-15.83%
|6 Months
|-3.03%
|YTD
|-9.96%
|1 Year
|40.69%
IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹80.12, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹79.61
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹80.12. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.
IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹79.61 on last trading day
On the last day of IDFC First Bank trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,515,504. The closing price of the shares was ₹79.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!