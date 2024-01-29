 IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today | Mint
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:20:00
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 80.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 80.19 and closed at 79.61. The stock's high for the day was 80.84, while the low was 78.88. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 56,629.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 52.11. On the BSE, the bank's volume was 5,515,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:23:30 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.6, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹80.12

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 82.6 with a percent change of 3.1 and a net change of 2.48. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.1% or 2.48 points.

29 Jan 2024, 11:22:26 AM IST

IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 80.9 as against previous close of 80.6

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 83. The bid price is 82.8 with a bid quantity of 97,500 shares, while the offer price is 82.9 with an offer quantity of 60,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 299,092,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:13:07 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IDFC First Bank stock is 83.15, while the low is 80.65.

29 Jan 2024, 10:55:27 AM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 29 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 95.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 1.25 (+8.7%) & 0.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 29 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 75.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 2.05 (-33.87%) & 0.75 (-40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49:39 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank463.42.60.56478.6253.3557713.74
Bank Of India136.154.653.54139.6566.0555886.08
IDFC First Bank82.722.63.25100.7452.1154745.1
UCO Bank42.271.062.5748.522.2650537.84
Au Small Finance Bank642.15-65.9-9.31813.0548.1542815.03
29 Jan 2024, 10:40:22 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.64, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹80.12

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 82.64. The stock has seen a percent change of 3.15, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 2.52, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for IDFC First Bank Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:20:04 AM IST

IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 80.9 as against previous close of 80.6

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.2. The bid price is 82.4 with a bid quantity of 45000, while the offer price is 82.45 with an offer quantity of 82500. The open interest for the stock is at 303195000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:16:15 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today was 80.65, while the high price reached 82.24.

29 Jan 2024, 10:11:17 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:57:42 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.76, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹80.12

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 81.76. It has experienced a percent change of 2.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.64, reflecting an increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:47:14 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.35%
3 Months-15.83%
6 Months-3.03%
YTD-9.96%
1 Year40.69%
29 Jan 2024, 09:07:30 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹80.12, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹79.61

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 80.12. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

29 Jan 2024, 08:25:44 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹79.61 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC First Bank trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,515,504. The closing price of the shares was 79.61.

