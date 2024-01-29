IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees gains in trading today

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.6, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹80.12 The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹82.6 with a percent change of 3.1 and a net change of 2.48. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.1% or 2.48 points.

IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 80.9 as against previous close of 80.6 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 83. The bid price is 82.8 with a bid quantity of 97,500 shares, while the offer price is 82.9 with an offer quantity of 60,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 299,092,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.15, while the low is ₹80.65.

Top active options for IDFC First Bank Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 29 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹95.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹1.25 (+8.7%) & ₹0.65 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 29 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹2.05 (-33.87%) & ₹0.75 (-40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 463.4 2.6 0.56 478.6 253.35 57713.74 Bank Of India 136.15 4.65 3.54 139.65 66.05 55886.08 IDFC First Bank 82.72 2.6 3.25 100.74 52.11 54745.1 UCO Bank 42.27 1.06 2.57 48.5 22.26 50537.84 Au Small Finance Bank 642.15 -65.9 -9.31 813.0 548.15 42815.03

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹82.64, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹80.12 The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹82.64. The stock has seen a percent change of 3.15, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 2.52, suggesting a positive movement.

IDFC First Bank January futures opened at 80.9 as against previous close of 80.6 IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 82.2. The bid price is 82.4 with a bid quantity of 45000, while the offer price is 82.45 with an offer quantity of 82500. The open interest for the stock is at 303195000.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of IDFC First Bank stock today was ₹80.65, while the high price reached ₹82.24.

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.35% 3 Months -15.83% 6 Months -3.03% YTD -9.96% 1 Year 40.69%

