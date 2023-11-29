Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 84.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.22 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 84.49 and closed at 84.31. The stock's high for the day was 85.51 and the low was 84.15. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 60,178.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,199,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.22, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹84.31

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 85.22, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 0.91. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% and has gained 0.91 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months-7.16%
6 Months18.98%
YTD44.98%
1 Year44.98%
29 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹85.22, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹84.31

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 85.22. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.91, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.91 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹84.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 4,199,409 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 84.31.

