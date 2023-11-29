IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹84.49 and closed at ₹84.31. The stock's high for the day was ₹85.51 and the low was ₹84.15. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹60,178.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,199,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹85.22, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 0.91. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% and has gained 0.91 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.01%
|3 Months
|-7.16%
|6 Months
|18.98%
|YTD
|44.98%
|1 Year
|44.98%
The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹85.22. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.91, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.91 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 4,199,409 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹84.31.
