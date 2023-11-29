IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹84.49 and closed at ₹84.31. The stock's high for the day was ₹85.51 and the low was ₹84.15. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹60,178.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,199,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.