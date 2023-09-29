IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Drops on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of IDFC First Bank was ₹97.79, while the close price was ₹97.59. The stock had a high of ₹98.34 and a low of ₹93.69. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹63,466.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹46.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,272,173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹94.41, with a percent change of -3.26 and a net change of -3.18. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
