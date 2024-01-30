IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹81.2 and closed at ₹80.12. The stock reached a high of ₹83.73 and a low of ₹80.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,039.75 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹100.74 and a 52-week low of ₹52.11. On the BSE, a total of 5,762,635 shares were traded.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹83.53, with a percent change of 4.26 and a net change of 3.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.26% or ₹3.41. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance or implications of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-10.56%
|6 Months
|-4.24%
|YTD
|-6.07%
|1 Year
|49.91%
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 5,762,635 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹80.12.
