Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 4.26 %. The stock closed at 80.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.53 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 81.2 and closed at 80.12. The stock reached a high of 83.73 and a low of 80.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,039.75 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 100.74 and a 52-week low of 52.11. On the BSE, a total of 5,762,635 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.53, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹80.12

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 83.53, with a percent change of 4.26 and a net change of 3.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.26% or 3.41. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance or implications of this change.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-10.56%
6 Months-4.24%
YTD-6.07%
1 Year49.91%
30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.53, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹80.12

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 83.53, with a percent change of 4.26 and a net change of 3.41. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.26% and has gained 3.41 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹80.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 5,762,635 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 80.12.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!