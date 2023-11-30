Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 84.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank's open price on the last day was 85.99 and the close price was 85.22. The highest price of the day was 85.99 while the lowest was 84.44. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,966.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The bank recorded a BSE volume of 1,555,739 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.65, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹84.92

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 84.65. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.27, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.27.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.35%
3 Months-10.46%
6 Months18.49%
YTD44.39%
1 Year46.38%
30 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹84.92, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹85.22

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 84.92. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.3.

30 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹85.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 1,555,739 shares. The closing price for the stock was 85.22.

