IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank's open price on the last day was ₹85.99 and the close price was ₹85.22. The highest price of the day was ₹85.99 while the lowest was ₹84.44. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹59,966.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The bank recorded a BSE volume of 1,555,739 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹84.65. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.27, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.27.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|-10.46%
|6 Months
|18.49%
|YTD
|44.39%
|1 Year
|46.38%
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹84.92. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.3.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDFC First Bank was 1,555,739 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹85.22.
