IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of IDFC First Bank was ₹85.75, with a close price of ₹84.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹86.85, while the lowest price was ₹85.2. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹60,760.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74, and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,838,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.