IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 86.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.09 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of IDFC First Bank was 85.75, with a close price of 84.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 86.85, while the lowest price was 85.2. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 60,760.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74, and the 52-week low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,838,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.23%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months40.03%
YTD46.34%
1 Year51.5%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹87.09, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹86.09

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 87.09 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% and the net change in the price is 1.

30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹84.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank witnessed a total trading volume of 2,838,316 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 84.95.

