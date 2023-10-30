IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of IDFC First Bank was ₹85.75, with a close price of ₹84.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹86.85, while the lowest price was ₹85.2. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹60,760.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74, and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 2,838,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.23%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|40.03%
|YTD
|46.34%
|1 Year
|51.5%
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹87.09 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% and the net change in the price is 1.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank witnessed a total trading volume of 2,838,316 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹84.95.
