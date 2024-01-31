IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's Stock Dips in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the IDFC First Bank opened at ₹83.78 and closed at ₹83.53. The stock reached a high of ₹84 and a low of ₹82.34. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,410.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 4,212,207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹82.64, which represents a decrease of 1.07 percent. The net change in the stock price is -0.89. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank had a total volume of 4,212,207 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's stock on that day was ₹83.53.
