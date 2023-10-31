Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 83.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.86 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 87.09 and closed at 86.09. The stock reached a high of 87.09 and a low of 81.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,734.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 7,609,134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹83.86, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹83.22

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 83.86, which represents a 0.77% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in stock price is 0.64.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹86.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IDFC First Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,609,134 shares. The closing price of these shares was 86.09.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.