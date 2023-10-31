IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹87.09 and closed at ₹86.09. The stock reached a high of ₹87.09 and a low of ₹81.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹58,734.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 7,609,134 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹83.86, which represents a 0.77% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in stock price is 0.64.
On the last day of trading, the volume of IDFC First Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,609,134 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹86.09.
