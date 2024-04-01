Active Stocks
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹77.45, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹75.39

18 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 75.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 76.5 and closed at 77.81 on the last day. The high for the day was 76.51 and the low was 75.1. The market capitalization stood at 53300.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 198,766,078 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32:53 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹77.45, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹75.39

Today, IDFC First Bank stock closed at 77.45, which was a 2.73% increase from the previous day's closing price of 75.39. The net change in the stock price was 2.06.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17:47 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank55.092.875.570.6622.2665865.37
Bank Of India140.753.752.74156.3567.057774.26
IDFC First Bank77.452.062.73100.7452.1151257.35
Central Bank Of India63.433.656.1176.8522.2555063.2
Bank Of Maharashtra65.182.894.6470.022.843869.38
01 Apr 2024, 05:32:44 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was 75.9 and the high price was 77.75.

01 Apr 2024, 03:22:00 PM IST

IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 76.25 as against previous close of 76.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.3 with a bid price of 77.65 and an offer price of 77.7. The bid quantity stands at 45000 while the offer quantity is 22500. The stock has a significant open interest of 340110000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:00 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

IDFC First Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 53.35 and the high price was 100.70. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showing the volatility and potential for profit or loss for investors.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02:22 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.29, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 77.29, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the bank's stock value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32:46 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank54.62.384.5670.6622.2665279.53
Bank Of India141.04.02.92156.3567.057876.88
IDFC First Bank76.91.512.0100.7452.1150893.36
Central Bank Of India62.923.145.2576.8522.2554620.47
Bank Of Maharashtra65.02.714.3570.022.843748.23
01 Apr 2024, 02:22:59 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.79, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 76.79, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 1.4. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:13:15 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's price ranged from a low of 75.9 to a high of 77.15 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:00:36 PM IST

IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 76.25 as against previous close of 76.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.65 with a bid price of 77.1 and an offer price of 77.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 82500 and a bid quantity of 52500. The open interest for the stock is at 341827500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:43 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:51 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.73, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 76.73, showing a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 1.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for IDFC First Bank.

01 Apr 2024, 01:31:21 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days77.35
10 Days77.49
20 Days79.12
50 Days81.32
100 Days83.95
300 Days85.31
01 Apr 2024, 01:12:41 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's price fluctuated between 75.9 (low) and 76.75 (high) on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03:06 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.57, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 76.57, with a 1.57% increase in value. The net change is 1.18.

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:43:10 PM IST

IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 76.25 as against previous close of 76.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.45 with a bid price of 76.9 and an offer price of 76.95. The offer quantity is 195,000 and the bid quantity is 15,000. The open interest stands at 343,455,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:32:14 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank54.582.364.5270.6622.2665255.62
Bank Of India142.255.253.83156.3567.058389.97
IDFC First Bank76.41.011.34100.7452.1150562.45
Central Bank Of India62.352.574.376.8522.2554125.66
Bank Of Maharashtra65.072.784.4670.022.843795.34
01 Apr 2024, 12:21:27 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.39, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹75.39

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 76.39, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11:18 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 75.9 and a high of 76.64 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51:38 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5544
Buy2223
Hold6665
Sell2333
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:40:56 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.36, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 76.36, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:33:19 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank53.971.753.3570.6622.2664526.31
Bank Of India140.653.652.66156.3567.057733.21
IDFC First Bank76.30.911.21100.7452.1150496.27
Central Bank Of India61.82.023.3876.8522.2553648.21
Bank Of Maharashtra64.652.363.7970.022.843512.66
01 Apr 2024, 11:20:43 AM IST

IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 76.25 as against previous close of 76.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.2, with a bid price of 76.6 and an offer price of 76.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 97500 and a bid quantity of 15000. The open interest stands at 343117500, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:12:34 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was 75.9, while the high price reached 76.64.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02:56 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.3, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹75.39

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 76.3 with a percent change of 1.21% and a net change of 0.91. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank54.141.923.6870.6622.2664729.56
Bank Of India140.43.42.48156.3567.057630.59
IDFC First Bank76.20.811.07100.7452.1150430.09
Central Bank Of India62.052.273.876.8522.2553865.23
Bank Of Maharashtra64.912.624.2170.022.843687.65
01 Apr 2024, 10:23:01 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.19, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 76.19 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 0.8.

01 Apr 2024, 10:11:26 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of 75.9 and a high price of 76.64 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:03:15 AM IST

IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 76.25 as against previous close of 76.05

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.2 with a bid price of 76.5 and an offer price of 76.55. The bid quantity is 120000 and the offer quantity is 7500. The stock has a significant open interest of 342810000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:53:29 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:42:55 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.2, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹75.39

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 76.2, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33:06 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months-16.43%
6 Months-20.25%
YTD-15.19%
1 Year38.35%
01 Apr 2024, 09:02:13 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.39, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 75.39 with a percent change of -3.11 and a net change of -2.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:04:33 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 198,766,078 shares and the closing price was 77.81.

