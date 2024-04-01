IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 77.45, up 2.73% from yesterday's 75.39

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹76.5 and closed at ₹77.81 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹76.51 and the low was ₹75.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹53300.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 198,766,078 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, IDFC First Bank stock closed at ₹77.45, which was a 2.73% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹75.39. The net change in the stock price was ₹2.06.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|55.09
|2.87
|5.5
|70.66
|22.26
|65865.37
|Bank Of India
|140.75
|3.75
|2.74
|156.35
|67.0
|57774.26
|IDFC First Bank
|77.45
|2.06
|2.73
|100.74
|52.11
|51257.35
|Central Bank Of India
|63.43
|3.65
|6.11
|76.85
|22.25
|55063.2
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|65.18
|2.89
|4.64
|70.0
|22.8
|43869.38
IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was ₹75.9 and the high price was ₹77.75.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.3 with a bid price of 77.65 and an offer price of 77.7. The bid quantity stands at 45000 while the offer quantity is 22500. The stock has a significant open interest of 340110000, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 53.35 and the high price was 100.70. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showing the volatility and potential for profit or loss for investors.
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹77.29, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the bank's stock value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|54.6
|2.38
|4.56
|70.66
|22.26
|65279.53
|Bank Of India
|141.0
|4.0
|2.92
|156.35
|67.0
|57876.88
|IDFC First Bank
|76.9
|1.51
|2.0
|100.74
|52.11
|50893.36
|Central Bank Of India
|62.92
|3.14
|5.25
|76.85
|22.25
|54620.47
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|65.0
|2.71
|4.35
|70.0
|22.8
|43748.23
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹76.79, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 1.4. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
IDFC First Bank stock's price ranged from a low of ₹75.9 to a high of ₹77.15 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.65 with a bid price of 77.1 and an offer price of 77.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 82500 and a bid quantity of 52500. The open interest for the stock is at 341827500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹76.73, showing a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 1.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for IDFC First Bank.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|77.35
|10 Days
|77.49
|20 Days
|79.12
|50 Days
|81.32
|100 Days
|83.95
|300 Days
|85.31
IDFC First Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹75.9 (low) and ₹76.75 (high) on the current day.
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹76.57, with a 1.57% increase in value. The net change is 1.18.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.45 with a bid price of 76.9 and an offer price of 76.95. The offer quantity is 195,000 and the bid quantity is 15,000. The open interest stands at 343,455,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|54.58
|2.36
|4.52
|70.66
|22.26
|65255.62
|Bank Of India
|142.25
|5.25
|3.83
|156.35
|67.0
|58389.97
|IDFC First Bank
|76.4
|1.01
|1.34
|100.74
|52.11
|50562.45
|Central Bank Of India
|62.35
|2.57
|4.3
|76.85
|22.25
|54125.66
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|65.07
|2.78
|4.46
|70.0
|22.8
|43795.34
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹76.39, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹75.9 and a high of ₹76.64 on the current trading day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹76.36, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for IDFC First Bank News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|53.97
|1.75
|3.35
|70.66
|22.26
|64526.31
|Bank Of India
|140.65
|3.65
|2.66
|156.35
|67.0
|57733.21
|IDFC First Bank
|76.3
|0.91
|1.21
|100.74
|52.11
|50496.27
|Central Bank Of India
|61.8
|2.02
|3.38
|76.85
|22.25
|53648.21
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|64.65
|2.36
|3.79
|70.0
|22.8
|43512.66
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.2, with a bid price of 76.6 and an offer price of 76.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 97500 and a bid quantity of 15000. The open interest stands at 343117500, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹75.9, while the high price reached ₹76.64.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹76.3 with a percent change of 1.21% and a net change of 0.91. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for IDFC First Bank Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|54.14
|1.92
|3.68
|70.66
|22.26
|64729.56
|Bank Of India
|140.4
|3.4
|2.48
|156.35
|67.0
|57630.59
|IDFC First Bank
|76.2
|0.81
|1.07
|100.74
|52.11
|50430.09
|Central Bank Of India
|62.05
|2.27
|3.8
|76.85
|22.25
|53865.23
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|64.91
|2.62
|4.21
|70.0
|22.8
|43687.65
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹76.19 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 0.8.
IDFC First Bank stock had a low price of ₹75.9 and a high price of ₹76.64 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.2 with a bid price of 76.5 and an offer price of 76.55. The bid quantity is 120000 and the offer quantity is 7500. The stock has a significant open interest of 342810000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹76.2, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|-16.43%
|6 Months
|-20.25%
|YTD
|-15.19%
|1 Year
|38.35%
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹75.39 with a percent change of -3.11 and a net change of -2.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 198,766,078 shares and the closing price was ₹77.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!