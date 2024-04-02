IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹76.43 and closed at ₹75.39. The high for the day was ₹77.75 and the low was ₹75.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹54,756.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The BSE volume was 1,651,624 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.21, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹77.45
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹79.21, experiencing a 2.27% increase in value with a net change of 1.76.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹77.08 and a high of ₹79.42 on the current trading day.
IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 79.2 with a bid price of 79.55 and an offer price of 79.6. The offer quantity is 75000 and the bid quantity is 37500. The stock has an open interest of 335497500, indicating a high level of investor interest and trading activity in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.19, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹77.45
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹79.19, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 1.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|77.35
|10 Days
|77.49
|20 Days
|79.12
|50 Days
|81.32
|100 Days
|83.95
|300 Days
|85.37
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹77.08 and a high of ₹79.42 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.29, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹77.45
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹79.29, which reflects a 2.38% increase. The net change is 1.84 points. This indicates that the stock has shown positive movement in the recent trading session.
IDFC First Bank Live Updates
IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 79.35 with a bid price of 79.65 and an offer price of 79.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 15000 and a bid quantity of 150000. The open interest stands at 336,532,500. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|54.72
|-0.37
|-0.67
|70.66
|22.26
|65423.0
|Bank Of India
|140.5
|-0.25
|-0.18
|156.35
|67.0
|57671.64
|IDFC First Bank
|79.4
|1.95
|2.52
|100.74
|52.11
|52547.89
|Central Bank Of India
|62.65
|-0.78
|-1.23
|76.85
|22.25
|54386.09
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|65.3
|0.12
|0.18
|70.0
|22.8
|43950.14
IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.1, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹77.45
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹79.1, with a percent change of 2.13 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the short term.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC First Bank stock traded at a low of ₹77.08 and a high of ₹79.24 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.81, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹77.45
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹78.81, with a percentage change of 1.76% and a net change of 1.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|55.05
|-0.04
|-0.07
|70.66
|22.26
|65817.55
|Bank Of India
|141.2
|0.45
|0.32
|156.35
|67.0
|57958.97
|IDFC First Bank
|79.14
|1.69
|2.18
|100.74
|52.11
|52375.82
|Central Bank Of India
|62.81
|-0.62
|-0.98
|76.85
|22.25
|54524.98
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|65.58
|0.4
|0.61
|70.0
|22.8
|44138.6
IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95
IDFC First Bank's spot price is 78.95 with a bid price of 79.35 and an offer price of 79.4. The offer quantity is 82500 and the bid quantity is 105000. The open interest stands at 337395000. The bank's stock is actively traded with a strong interest from both buyers and sellers.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of ₹79.07 and a low of ₹77.08 on the current trading day.
IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.75, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹77.45
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹78.75, with a percent change of 1.68% and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|54.71
|-0.38
|-0.69
|70.66
|22.26
|65411.05
|Bank Of India
|141.35
|0.6
|0.43
|156.35
|67.0
|58020.54
|IDFC First Bank
|78.57
|1.12
|1.45
|100.74
|52.11
|51998.58
|Central Bank Of India
|62.34
|-1.09
|-1.72
|76.85
|22.25
|54116.98
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|65.06
|-0.12
|-0.18
|70.0
|22.8
|43788.61
IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.7, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹77.45
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹78.7 with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹77.08 and a high of ₹78.59 on the current trading day.
IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.15 with a bid price of 78.2 and an offer price of 78.3. The offer quantity is 112500 and the bid quantity is 52500. The stock has an open interest of 338385000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank Live Updates
IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.73, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹77.45
As of the latest data, IDFC First Bank stock is priced at ₹77.73, with a small increase of 0.36% in percentage change and a net change of 0.28.
IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|-13.81%
|6 Months
|-18.85%
|YTD
|-12.82%
|1 Year
|40.78%
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹75.39 on last trading day
The last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 1,651,624 shares with a closing price of ₹75.39.
