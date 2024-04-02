Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Shares Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
14 min read . 02:22 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 77.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.21 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 76.43 and closed at 75.39. The high for the day was 77.75 and the low was 75.90. The market capitalization stood at 54,756.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume was 1,651,624 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.21, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹77.45

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 79.21, experiencing a 2.27% increase in value with a net change of 1.76.

02 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 77.08 and a high of 79.42 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 79.2 with a bid price of 79.55 and an offer price of 79.6. The offer quantity is 75000 and the bid quantity is 37500. The stock has an open interest of 335497500, indicating a high level of investor interest and trading activity in the stock.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.19, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹77.45

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 79.19, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 1.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

02 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days77.35
10 Days77.49
20 Days79.12
50 Days81.32
100 Days83.95
300 Days85.37
02 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 77.08 and a high of 79.42 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.29, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹77.45

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 79.29, which reflects a 2.38% increase. The net change is 1.84 points. This indicates that the stock has shown positive movement in the recent trading session.

02 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 79.35 with a bid price of 79.65 and an offer price of 79.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 15000 and a bid quantity of 150000. The open interest stands at 336,532,500. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

02 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank54.72-0.37-0.6770.6622.2665423.0
Bank Of India140.5-0.25-0.18156.3567.057671.64
IDFC First Bank79.41.952.52100.7452.1152547.89
Central Bank Of India62.65-0.78-1.2376.8522.2554386.09
Bank Of Maharashtra65.30.120.1870.022.843950.14
02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹79.1, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹77.45

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 79.1, with a percent change of 2.13 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the short term.

02 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock traded at a low of 77.08 and a high of 79.24 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.81, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹77.45

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 78.81, with a percentage change of 1.76% and a net change of 1.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank55.05-0.04-0.0770.6622.2665817.55
Bank Of India141.20.450.32156.3567.057958.97
IDFC First Bank79.141.692.18100.7452.1152375.82
Central Bank Of India62.81-0.62-0.9876.8522.2554524.98
Bank Of Maharashtra65.580.40.6170.022.844138.6
02 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95

IDFC First Bank's spot price is 78.95 with a bid price of 79.35 and an offer price of 79.4. The offer quantity is 82500 and the bid quantity is 105000. The open interest stands at 337395000. The bank's stock is actively traded with a strong interest from both buyers and sellers.

02 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of 79.07 and a low of 77.08 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.75, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹77.45

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 78.75, with a percent change of 1.68% and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank54.71-0.38-0.6970.6622.2665411.05
Bank Of India141.350.60.43156.3567.058020.54
IDFC First Bank78.571.121.45100.7452.1151998.58
Central Bank Of India62.34-1.09-1.7276.8522.2554116.98
Bank Of Maharashtra65.06-0.12-0.1870.022.843788.61
02 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.7, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹77.45

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 78.7 with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 77.08 and a high of 78.59 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank April futures opened at 78.05 as against previous close of 77.95

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.15 with a bid price of 78.2 and an offer price of 78.3. The offer quantity is 112500 and the bid quantity is 52500. The stock has an open interest of 338385000.

02 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.73, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹77.45

As of the latest data, IDFC First Bank stock is priced at 77.73, with a small increase of 0.36% in percentage change and a net change of 0.28.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months-13.81%
6 Months-18.85%
YTD-12.82%
1 Year40.78%
02 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹75.39 on last trading day

The last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 1,651,624 shares with a closing price of 75.39.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!