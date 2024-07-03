Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -2.76 %. The stock closed at 81.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.9 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 81.57 and closed at 81.14. The high for the day was 81.57 and the low was 78.48. The market capitalization of the bank was 55,870.05 crore. The 52-week high was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,977,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46708 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 81.57 & 78.48 yesterday to end at 81.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

