IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock price closed at ₹76.42, lower than the open price of ₹79.32 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹80.54, while the low was ₹77.7. The market cap stood at ₹58,365.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹69.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,994,350 shares traded.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of ₹80.54 and a low of ₹77.7 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 152.58% higher than yesterday
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDFC First Bank until 12 AM has increased by 152.58% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹78.16, up by 2.28%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 78.31 and 77.67 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 77.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 78.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.51
|Support 1
|77.97
|Resistance 2
|78.7
|Support 2
|77.62
|Resistance 3
|79.05
|Support 3
|77.43
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|77.57
|10 Days
|77.42
|20 Days
|77.78
|50 Days
|79.14
|100 Days
|81.37
|300 Days
|85.32
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.12, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹76.42
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank share price is at ₹78.12 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹75.64 and ₹78.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹75.64 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 192.03% higher than yesterday
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDFC First Bank until 11 AM is 192.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹78.13, up by 2.24%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 78.7 and 77.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 77.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 78.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.31
|Support 1
|77.67
|Resistance 2
|78.64
|Support 2
|77.36
|Resistance 3
|78.95
|Support 3
|77.03
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹76.42 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.54 & ₹77.7 yesterday to end at ₹76.42. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.