LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 76.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.12 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock price closed at 76.42, lower than the open price of 79.32 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 80.54, while the low was 77.7. The market cap stood at 58,365.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 69.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,994,350 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:01:23 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of 80.54 and a low of 77.7 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:51:59 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 152.58% higher than yesterday

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDFC First Bank until 12 AM has increased by 152.58% compared to yesterday, with the price at 78.16, up by 2.28%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:39:44 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 78.31 and 77.67 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 77.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 78.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.51Support 177.97
Resistance 278.7Support 277.62
Resistance 379.05Support 377.43
03 Jun 2024, 12:27:42 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days77.57
10 Days77.42
20 Days77.78
50 Days79.14
100 Days81.37
300 Days85.32
03 Jun 2024, 12:27:06 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 Jun 2024, 12:14:26 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.12, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹76.42

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank share price is at 78.12 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 75.64 and 78.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 75.64 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:54:28 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 192.03% higher than yesterday

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDFC First Bank until 11 AM is 192.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 78.13, up by 2.24%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:35:44 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 78.7 and 77.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 77.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 78.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.31Support 177.67
Resistance 278.64Support 277.36
Resistance 378.95Support 377.03
03 Jun 2024, 11:22:22 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹76.42 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 80.54 & 77.7 yesterday to end at 76.42. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

