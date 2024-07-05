IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹81.21 and closed at ₹80.87 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹82.09, while the low was ₹80.15. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹57,491.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,160,628 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at ₹81.51 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.14 and ₹82.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 82.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹81.23. Over the past year, IDFC First Bank shares have gained 1.02% to reach ₹81.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|-5.27%
|6 Months
|-6.75%
|YTD
|-8.7%
|1 Year
|1.02%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/lic-raises-stake-in-idfc-first-bank-to-2-68-at-80-63-share-via-private-placement-offer-11720090104396.html
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.08
|Support 1
|80.14
|Resistance 2
|83.05
|Support 2
|79.17
|Resistance 3
|84.02
|Support 3
|78.2
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 17.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1160 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.09 & ₹80.15 yesterday to end at ₹80.87. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.