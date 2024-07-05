Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 81.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.51 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 81.21 and closed at 80.87 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 82.09, while the low was 80.15. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 57,491.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,160,628 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.51, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹81.19

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at 81.51 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.14 and 82.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 82.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 81.23. Over the past year, IDFC First Bank shares have gained 1.02% to reach 81.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months-5.27%
6 Months-6.75%
YTD-8.7%
1 Year1.02%
05 Jul 2024, 09:01 AM IST LIC raises stake in IDFC First Bank to 2.68% at ₹80.63/share via private placement offer

https://www.livemint.com/companies/lic-raises-stake-in-idfc-first-bank-to-2-68-at-80-63-share-via-private-placement-offer-11720090104396.html

05 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.08Support 180.14
Resistance 283.05Support 279.17
Resistance 384.02Support 378.2
05 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 17.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell2332
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44687 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1160 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹80.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 82.09 & 80.15 yesterday to end at 80.87. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.