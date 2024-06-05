Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 72.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.67 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 74.08 and closed at 72.54 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 74.08, while the low was 72.2. The market capitalization stood at 54,314.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 100.74 and 70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 364,355 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank touched a high of 76.45 & a low of 74.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 176.76Support 175.16
Resistance 277.4Support 274.2
Resistance 378.36Support 373.56
05 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IDFC First Bank has dropped by 1.64% to reach 71.35, in line with the decrease seen in its peer banks like Central Bank Of India, Bank Of India, Bank Of Maharashtra, and Au Small Finance Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced declines of 0.44% and -0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Central Bank Of India58.0-2.47-4.0876.8526.5350349.45
Bank Of India110.55-5.95-5.11158.069.4150337.95
IDFC First Bank71.35-1.19-1.64100.7470.5550443.91
Bank Of Maharashtra60.01-3.23-5.1173.526.8242495.32
Au Small Finance Bank626.5-2.75-0.44813.0554.041923.03
05 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC First Bank indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹72.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.08 & 72.2 yesterday to end at 72.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.