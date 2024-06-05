IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹74.08 and closed at ₹72.54 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹74.08, while the low was ₹72.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹54,314.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹100.74 and ₹70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 364,355 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank touched a high of 76.45 & a low of 74.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|76.76
|Support 1
|75.16
|Resistance 2
|77.4
|Support 2
|74.2
|Resistance 3
|78.36
|Support 3
|73.56
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IDFC First Bank has dropped by 1.64% to reach ₹71.35, in line with the decrease seen in its peer banks like Central Bank Of India, Bank Of India, Bank Of Maharashtra, and Au Small Finance Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced declines of 0.44% and -0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Central Bank Of India
|58.0
|-2.47
|-4.08
|76.85
|26.53
|50349.45
|Bank Of India
|110.55
|-5.95
|-5.11
|158.0
|69.41
|50337.95
|IDFC First Bank
|71.35
|-1.19
|-1.64
|100.74
|70.55
|50443.91
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|60.01
|-3.23
|-5.11
|73.5
|26.82
|42495.32
|Au Small Finance Bank
|626.5
|-2.75
|-0.44
|813.0
|554.0
|41923.03
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC First Bank indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.08 & ₹72.2 yesterday to end at ₹72.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend