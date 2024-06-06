Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 77.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.66 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 78.16 and closed at 77.32. The high for the day was 78.3, while the low was 77.08. The market capitalization of the bank was 58,044.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,776,809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 78.06 and 77.21 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 77.21 and selling near hourly resistance at 78.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.3 & 77.08 yesterday to end at 77.32. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

