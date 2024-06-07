IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹77.12 and closed at ₹77.28. The high for the day was ₹77.52 and the low was ₹77.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,887.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 319,601 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, IDFC First Bank's share price rose by 0.16% to reach ₹77.4, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed fortunes. Indian Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Central Bank of India and Bank of India are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.44% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|532.15
|-11.8
|-2.17
|626.35
|275.5
|71678.48
|UCO Bank
|56.0
|-0.23
|-0.41
|70.66
|26.15
|66953.37
|IDFC First Bank
|77.4
|0.12
|0.16
|100.74
|70.55
|54721.21
|Central Bank Of India
|64.19
|0.08
|0.12
|76.85
|26.53
|55722.95
|Bank Of India
|119.25
|1.45
|1.23
|158.0
|69.41
|54299.41
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for IDFC First Bank indicates a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.52 & ₹77.01 yesterday to end at ₹77.28. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend