IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 77.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 77.12 and closed at 77.28. The high for the day was 77.52 and the low was 77.01. The market capitalization stood at 57,887.3 crore. The 52-week high was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 319,601 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, IDFC First Bank's share price rose by 0.16% to reach 77.4, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed fortunes. Indian Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas Central Bank of India and Bank of India are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.44% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank532.15-11.8-2.17626.35275.571678.48
UCO Bank56.0-0.23-0.4170.6626.1566953.37
IDFC First Bank77.40.120.16100.7470.5554721.21
Central Bank Of India64.190.080.1276.8526.5355722.95
Bank Of India119.251.451.23158.069.4154299.41
07 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for IDFC First Bank indicates a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 77.52 & 77.01 yesterday to end at 77.28. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

