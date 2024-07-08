Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 81.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.16 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 81.18 and closed at 81.19. The high was 82.06 and the low was 80.81. The market capitalization was 57,470.38 crore with a 52-week high of 100.74 and a 52-week low of 70.55. The BSE volume was 3,483,067 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 82.06 & 80.81 yesterday to end at 81.19. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

