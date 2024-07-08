IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹81.18 and closed at ₹81.19. The high was ₹82.06 and the low was ₹80.81. The market capitalization was ₹57,470.38 crore with a 52-week high of ₹100.74 and a 52-week low of ₹70.55. The BSE volume was 3,483,067 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.06 & ₹80.81 yesterday to end at ₹81.19. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.