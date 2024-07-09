IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹81.16 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹81.35, while the low was ₹79.5. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹59,681.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74, and the 52-week low is ₹70.55. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,343,933 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 19.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1343 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.35 & ₹79.5 yesterday to end at ₹81.16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend