IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹79.35 and closed at ₹79.2. The high for the day was ₹79.35 and the low was ₹77.64. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,485.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,205,878 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.35 & ₹77.64 yesterday to end at ₹78.21. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend