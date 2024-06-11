IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹77.58 and closed at ₹77.59. The high for the day was ₹77.58, while the low was ₹77.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,752.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 203,499 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC First Bank's share price rose by 0.28% to reach ₹77.81, outperforming its peers which showed mixed results. While UCO Bank and Central Bank of India saw declines, Indian Bank and Bank of India experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|536.25
|4.0
|0.75
|626.35
|275.5
|72230.73
|UCO Bank
|56.22
|-0.15
|-0.27
|70.66
|26.15
|67216.4
|IDFC First Bank
|77.81
|0.22
|0.28
|100.74
|70.55
|55011.08
|Central Bank Of India
|64.18
|-0.08
|-0.12
|76.85
|26.53
|55714.27
|Bank Of India
|123.65
|0.75
|0.61
|158.0
|69.41
|56302.91
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹91.5, 17.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDFC First Bank by 10 AM is lower by 51.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹77.69, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend combined with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank touched a high of 77.89 & a low of 77.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.04
|Support 1
|77.3
|Resistance 2
|78.34
|Support 2
|76.86
|Resistance 3
|78.78
|Support 3
|76.56
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IDFC First Bank increased by 0.09% to reach ₹77.66, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. While UCO Bank is experiencing a decline, Indian Bank, Central Bank Of India, and Bank Of India, on the other hand, are witnessing a rise. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and up by 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|533.1
|0.85
|0.16
|626.35
|275.5
|71806.44
|UCO Bank
|56.35
|-0.02
|-0.04
|70.66
|26.15
|67371.82
|IDFC First Bank
|77.66
|0.07
|0.09
|100.74
|70.55
|54905.03
|Central Bank Of India
|64.28
|0.02
|0.03
|76.85
|26.53
|55801.08
|Bank Of India
|123.75
|0.85
|0.69
|158.0
|69.41
|56348.45
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for IDFC First Bank, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.58 & ₹77.15 yesterday to end at ₹77.59. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.