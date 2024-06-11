Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 77.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 77.58 and closed at 77.59. The high for the day was 77.58, while the low was 77.15. The market capitalization stood at 57,752.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 203,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:16 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC First Bank's share price rose by 0.28% to reach 77.81, outperforming its peers which showed mixed results. While UCO Bank and Central Bank of India saw declines, Indian Bank and Bank of India experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank536.254.00.75626.35275.572230.73
UCO Bank56.22-0.15-0.2770.6626.1567216.4
IDFC First Bank77.810.220.28100.7470.5555011.08
Central Bank Of India64.18-0.08-0.1276.8526.5355714.27
Bank Of India123.650.750.61158.069.4156302.91
11 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 91.5, 17.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.17% lower than yesterday

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IDFC First Bank by 10 AM is lower by 51.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 77.69, a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend combined with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank touched a high of 77.89 & a low of 77.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.04Support 177.3
Resistance 278.34Support 276.86
Resistance 378.78Support 376.56
11 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IDFC First Bank increased by 0.09% to reach 77.66, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. While UCO Bank is experiencing a decline, Indian Bank, Central Bank Of India, and Bank Of India, on the other hand, are witnessing a rise. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and up by 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank533.10.850.16626.35275.571806.44
UCO Bank56.35-0.02-0.0470.6626.1567371.82
IDFC First Bank77.660.070.09100.7470.5554905.03
Central Bank Of India64.280.020.0376.8526.5355801.08
Bank Of India123.750.850.69158.069.4156348.45
11 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for IDFC First Bank, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 77.58 & 77.15 yesterday to end at 77.59. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

