IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock price showed minimal movement on the last day, opening at ₹77.58 and closing at ₹77.59. The high for the day was ₹77.89 and the low was ₹77.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,924.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹100.74 and ₹70.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,763,268 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.84
|Support 1
|77.1
|Resistance 2
|78.24
|Support 2
|76.76
|Resistance 3
|78.58
|Support 3
|76.36
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹91.5, 18.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1763 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.89 & ₹77.15 yesterday to end at ₹77.59. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.