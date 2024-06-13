Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 77.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.83 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock closed at 77.5 on the last day with an open price of 77.55. The high for the day was 78.42 and the low was 77.27. The market capitalization stood at 58171.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1034695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41068 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1034 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.42 & 77.27 yesterday to end at 77.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

