IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock closed at ₹77.5 on the last day with an open price of ₹77.55. The high for the day was ₹78.42 and the low was ₹77.27. The market capitalization stood at ₹58171.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1034695 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1034 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.42 & ₹77.27 yesterday to end at ₹77.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.