IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹78.49 and closed at ₹78.23 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹79.37 and the low was ₹78.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,552.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,919,798 shares traded.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC First Bank has dropped by -0.28% and is currently trading at ₹78.08. Over the past year, the price of IDFC First Bank shares has decreased by -3.79% to ₹78.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.6%
|3 Months
|-14.44%
|6 Months
|-10.19%
|YTD
|-11.96%
|1 Year
|-3.79%
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.02
|Support 1
|77.85
|Resistance 2
|79.78
|Support 2
|77.44
|Resistance 3
|80.19
|Support 3
|76.68
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 21.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44091 k
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1919 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹78.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.37 & ₹78.2 yesterday to end at ₹78.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend