IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 78.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.17 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 78.31 and closed at 78.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 78.6, while the low was 77.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 58,455.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74, and the 52-week low is 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,435,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43373 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹78.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.6 & 77.6 yesterday to end at 78.17. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

