Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jul 18 2024 09:15:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.15 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.85 0.11%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,237.25 -0.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 464.95 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,601.00 -1.17%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 78.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.96 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened and closed at 78.17 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 78.67, while the low was 77.85. The market capitalization stood at 58,298.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,664,425 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:09 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC First Bank has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at 77.93. Over the past year, the price of IDFC First Bank shares has dropped by -4.59% to 77.93, while the Nifty index has increased by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-14.82%
6 Months-11.72%
YTD-12.32%
1 Year-4.59%
18 Jul 2024, 08:50:24 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.47Support 177.65
Resistance 278.98Support 277.34
Resistance 379.29Support 376.83
18 Jul 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 21.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell2232
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40231 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1664 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01:58 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹78.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.67 & 77.85 yesterday to end at 77.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue