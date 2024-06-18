Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 78.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.19 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's open and close prices were consistent at 77.47. The high for the day was 78.33 and the low was 77.4. The market capitalization stood at 58,305.86 crore. The 52-week high was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,948,281 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:46:04 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: null

18 Jun 2024, 09:30:46 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.19, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹78.01

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at 78.19 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.5 and 78.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:23:32 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 78.24. Over the past year, IDFC First Bank's share price has declined by -1.27% to 78.24. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months-6.49%
6 Months-13.33%
YTD-12.26%
1 Year-1.27%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49:57 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.43Support 177.5
Resistance 278.84Support 276.98
Resistance 379.36Support 376.57
18 Jun 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 91.5, 17.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39359 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04:18 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.33 & 77.4 yesterday to end at 77.47. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

