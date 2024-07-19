IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹78.05 and closed at ₹77.96. The high was ₹78.42 and the low was ₹77.66. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹58,141.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,921,292 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 22.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1921 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.42 & ₹77.66 yesterday to end at ₹77.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend