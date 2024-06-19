Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 81.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.13 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 78.14 and closed at 78.01. The high for the day was 81.6, while the low was 78.01. The market capitalization stood at 60,854.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8,576,008 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:53:38 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC First Bank's stock price dropped by 0.15% to reach 81.3, a movement in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank536.05-3.95-0.73626.35275.572203.79
UCO Bank55.48-0.79-1.470.6626.1566331.66
IDFC First Bank81.3-0.12-0.15100.7470.5557478.48
Bank Of India122.05-0.2-0.16158.069.4155574.37
Central Bank Of India64.49-0.5-0.7776.8526.755983.38
19 Jun 2024, 09:41:14 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC First Bank indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹81.13, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹81.42

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at 81.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 79.03 and 82.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 79.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 82.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19:59 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 81.55 today. Over the past year, IDFC First Bank shares have gained 0.20% to reach 81.55. Comparatively, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.07%
3 Months-1.0%
6 Months-9.64%
YTD-8.37%
1 Year0.2%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51:35 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 182.62Support 179.03
Resistance 283.91Support 276.73
Resistance 386.21Support 375.44
19 Jun 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 91.5, 12.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 81 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44260 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06:12 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹78.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 81.6 & 78.01 yesterday to end at 78.01. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

