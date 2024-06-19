IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Slides in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹78.14 and closed at ₹78.01. The high for the day was ₹81.6, while the low was ₹78.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹60,854.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹70.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8,576,008 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC First Bank's stock price dropped by 0.15% to reach ₹81.3, a movement in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|536.05
|-3.95
|-0.73
|626.35
|275.5
|72203.79
|UCO Bank
|55.48
|-0.79
|-1.4
|70.66
|26.15
|66331.66
|IDFC First Bank
|81.3
|-0.12
|-0.15
|100.74
|70.55
|57478.48
|Bank Of India
|122.05
|-0.2
|-0.16
|158.0
|69.41
|55574.37
|Central Bank Of India
|64.49
|-0.5
|-0.77
|76.85
|26.7
|55983.38
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC First Bank indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at ₹81.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹79.03 and ₹82.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹79.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 82.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹81.55 today. Over the past year, IDFC First Bank shares have gained 0.20% to reach ₹81.55. Comparatively, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.07%
|3 Months
|-1.0%
|6 Months
|-9.64%
|YTD
|-8.37%
|1 Year
|0.2%
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.62
|Support 1
|79.03
|Resistance 2
|83.91
|Support 2
|76.73
|Resistance 3
|86.21
|Support 3
|75.44
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹91.5, 12.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.6 & ₹78.01 yesterday to end at ₹78.01. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.